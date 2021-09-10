How to Watch the Ascension Charity Classic, First Round

The PGA Champions Tour kicks off the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis today with a really fun Pro-Am featuring Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ozzie Smith and Craig Berube. The tournament itself will feature 18 of the top 20 money leaders on tour competing for the Charles Schwab Cup, which is currently led by Bernhard Langer with just over $35,000 coming into this week.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

The golf legends, football legend, executive, hockey player and coach all get some practice in to prepare for this week's tournament designed to raise money for local charity:

For the Pro-Am, Nicklaus will pair with Smith and Watson will pair with Berube. The format of the tournament requires the teams to play two rounds Friday and Saturday before a nine-hole competition Sunday followed by the trophy presentation.

Langer is the money leader for the Charles Schwab Cup, but Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are right behind him while Ernie Els and Miguel Ángel Jiménez are also inching closer. The purse is $2 million or this tournament.

The DraftKings betting odds have Furyk at +600 to win, +120 for a top-five finish and -200 for a top 10 finish. Retief Goosen (+900) and Langer (+900) have the next best odds. Kelly (+1200) has solid odds and is close to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup, so he will have all the motivation.

With the Pro-Am and the tournament, this should be a really fun week of golf in St. Louis. There's a lot at stake on the PGA Champions Tour and the opportunity to raise a lot of money for local charities.

