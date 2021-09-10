September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Ascension Charity Classic, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A fun Pro-Am attached to a big tournament for the legends tour makes for a terrific week of golf starting today.
Author:

The PGA Champions Tour kicks off the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis today with a really fun Pro-Am featuring Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ozzie Smith and Craig Berube. The tournament itself will feature 18 of the top 20 money leaders on tour competing for the Charles Schwab Cup, which is currently led by Bernhard Langer with just over $35,000 coming into this week. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the Ascension Charity Classic, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The golf legends, football legend, executive, hockey player and coach all get some practice in to prepare for this week's tournament designed to raise money for local charity:

For the Pro-Am, Nicklaus will pair with Smith and Watson will pair with Berube. The format of the tournament requires the teams to play two rounds Friday and Saturday before a nine-hole competition Sunday followed by the trophy presentation.

Langer is the money leader for the Charles Schwab Cup, but Jim Furyk and Jerry Kelly are right behind him while Ernie Els and Miguel Ángel Jiménez are also inching closer. The purse is $2 million or this tournament.

The DraftKings betting odds have Furyk at +600 to win, +120 for a top-five finish and -200 for a top 10 finish. Retief Goosen (+900) and Langer (+900) have the next best odds. Kelly (+1200) has solid odds and is close to the top of the Charles Schwab Cup, so he will have all the motivation. 

With the Pro-Am and the tournament, this should be a really fun week of golf in St. Louis. There's a lot at stake on the PGA Champions Tour and the opportunity to raise a lot of money for local charities. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
10
2021

Ascension Charity Classic, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jim Furyk
Golf

How to Watch the Ascension Charity Classic, First Round

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Cubs

Doubles Tennis
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Men’s Doubles Championship

Adam Scott
Golf

How to Watch the BMW European PGA Championship, Second Round

Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers quarterback Will McElvain (2) evades the tackle of Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose (23) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Sacramento State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Jacksonville State Gamecocks quarterback Zerrick Cooper (6) unbuckles his helmet in frustration as another drive ends during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.
NCAAFB

Florida State vs. Jacksonville State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (6) rushes with the football as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/11/2021

Tampa Bay Bucs Tom Brady
NFL

How to Watch Cowboys at Buccaneers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy