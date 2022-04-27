Austin Cook at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | April 28 - May 1

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Austin Cook missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Cook's Statistics

Cook has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cook has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 72 +12 $16,000

Regional restrictions apply.