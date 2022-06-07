How to Watch Austin Cook at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook enters play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Cook has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
