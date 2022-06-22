How to Watch Austin Cook at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)