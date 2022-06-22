How to Watch Austin Cook at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook hits the links June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship at St. George's Golf and Country Club after a 13th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Cook's Statistics

Cook has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

