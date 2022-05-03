How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

At the Mexico Open, Austin Cook struggled, failing to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Cook's Statistics

Cook has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Cook has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +3 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +6 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177

