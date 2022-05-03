How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Mexico Open, Austin Cook struggled, failing to make the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He's aiming for a better outcome in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Cook has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
