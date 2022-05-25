How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Austin Smotherman finished the weekend at -17, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for an improved score.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Smotherman has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in nine straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par eight times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
