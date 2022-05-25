How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Austin Smotherman finished the weekend at -17, good for a 25th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for an improved score.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Smotherman has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in nine straight.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par eight times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.