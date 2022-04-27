Skip to main content

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Smotherman is in 116th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Mexico Open

Smotherman's Statistics

  • Smotherman has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Smotherman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

61

E

$19,092

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+6

$0

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

25

-8

$65,910

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

55

-3

$8,658

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy