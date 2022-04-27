How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman is in 116th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Smotherman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
