How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Austin Smotherman ended the weekend at +6, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Smotherman has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092

