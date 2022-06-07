How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Austin Smotherman ended the weekend at +6, good for a 63rd-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Smotherman has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
How To Watch
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
