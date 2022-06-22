How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Austin Smotherman plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Smotherman will compete June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he finished 44th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -2 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman will look to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 63 +6 $18,228 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 25 +1 $69,150 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111

