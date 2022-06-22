How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman will compete June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his last tournament he finished 44th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -2 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman will look to make the cut for the seventh straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
63
+6
$18,228
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
25
+1
$69,150
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
