How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 5, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Austin Smotherman plays his shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Austin Smotherman carded a 67th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 61 E $19,092 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +6 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 25 -8 $65,910 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 55 -3 $8,658

