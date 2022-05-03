How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Austin Smotherman carded a 67th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship looking to improve on that finish.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smotherman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
61
E
$19,092
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
25
-8
$65,910
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
