    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The second-to-last-event on the European Tour, the AVIV Dubai Championship, ends Sunday.
    Author:

    Joachim Hansen has been in the lead or tied atop the leaderboard since the opening round at the AVIV Dubai Championship.

    Hansen (-19) is tied with Francesco Laporta (-19) with a one-stroke lead over the field. The leaderboard is very congested at the top with another golfer two strokes back, two more three strokes behind and three more sitting four strokes back entering the final round Sunday.

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Final Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 3 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Hansen recorded his first bogey of the week on the 15th hole Saturday, but he has 20 birdies so far.

    Laporta has been very strong and consistent all week. He has two bogeys but had an eagle in the first round.

    Antoine Rozner (-18) shot a three-under-par 69 with a bogey, double bogey, an eagle and four birdies in the third round. In the first two rounds, he had a clean scorecard and 15 birdies.

    Kalle Samooja (-17) is in the mix at two strokes back, with Min Woo Lee and Tommy Fleetwood (-16) three strokes back.

    Martin Kaymer, Jazz Janewattananond and Bernd Wiesberger (-16) all sit four strokes back of the lead.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    AVIV Dubai Championship, Final Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    3:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
