How to Watch Beau Hossler at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 15, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Beau Hossler lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Beau Hossler posted a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship trying for better results.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hossler's Statistics

Hossler has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Hossler has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +14 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +12 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.