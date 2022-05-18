How to Watch Beau Hossler at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Beau Hossler posted a 17th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship trying for better results.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hossler's Statistics
- Hossler has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Hossler has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+14
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+12
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)