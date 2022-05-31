How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler will appear June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he took 21st in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -2 at Colonial Country Club.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Hossler's Statistics
- Hossler has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- In his last three trips to this course, Hossler placed 44th in his only finish.
- Hossler has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.
- Hossler missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,624
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+14
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+12
$0
