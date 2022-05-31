How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Beau Hossler lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Beau Hossler will appear June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he took 21st in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -2 at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hossler's Statistics

Hossler has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his last three trips to this course, Hossler placed 44th in his only finish.

Hossler has played well enough to make the cut in one of his last three trips to Muirfield Village GC.

Hossler missed the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 69 +11 $24,624 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +14 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +12 $0

Regional restrictions apply.