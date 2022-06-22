How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler shot -9 and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hossler's Statistics
- Hossler has made the cut in five straight events.
- Hossler has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time Hossler played this course (2021), he finished 10th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
53
+11
$40,630
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)