How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; A detailed view of a tee box marker as Beau Hossler places his ball during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Beau Hossler shot -9 and finished 10th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Hossler's Statistics

Hossler has made the cut in five straight events.

Hossler has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

The last time Hossler played this course (2021), he finished 10th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 53 +11 $40,630 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 69 +11 $24,625 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708

