How to Watch Beau Hossler at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 16-19, Beau Hossler will look to improve upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2015, he shot +12 and finished 58th at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hossler's Statistics
- Hossler has made the cut in four straight events.
- Hossler has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+14
$0
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
