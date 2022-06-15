How to Watch Beau Hossler at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Beau Hossler lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 16-19, Beau Hossler will look to improve upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2015, he shot +12 and finished 58th at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline

Hossler's Statistics

Hossler has made the cut in four straight events.

Hossler has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 69 +11 $24,625 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +14 $0

