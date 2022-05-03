Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Beau Hossler walks down the fairway on the 13th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Beau Hossler shot +14 and took 77th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hossler's Statistics

Hossler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Hossler last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed sixth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +12 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 20 +3 $131,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

Regional restrictions apply.