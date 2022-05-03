How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler shot +14 and took 77th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm May 5- 8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hossler's Statistics
- Hossler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Hossler last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed sixth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+12
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
20
+3
$131,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)