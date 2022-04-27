How to Watch Ben Crane at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 9, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Ben Crane plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Ben Crane missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Ben Crane at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:

Crane's Statistics

Crane has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Crane has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 67 +3 $13,650 July 22-25 3M Open MC +4 $0

