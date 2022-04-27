How to Watch Ben Crane at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Ben Crane missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Crane's Statistics
- Crane has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Crane has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
67
+3
$13,650
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
+4
$0
