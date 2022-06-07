Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Crane shot -3 and took 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.

How to Watch Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Crane's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Crane has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Crane has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +12 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 November 18-21 The RSM Classic MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 67 +3 $13,650

Regional restrictions apply.