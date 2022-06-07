Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Crane shot -3 and took 44th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at St. George's Golf and Country Club June 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Crane's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Crane has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Crane has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+12
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
67
+3
$13,650
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)