How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Ben Kohles missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Kohles' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Kohles has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
63
-1
$19,053
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
