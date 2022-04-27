How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Ben Kohles missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Kohles' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Kohles has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 63 -1 $19,053

