How to Watch Ben Kohles at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Kohles' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)