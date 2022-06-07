Jan 21, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the American Express golf tournament at Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch when he tees off in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Kohles' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749

