How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kohles enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut trying for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the RBC Canadian Open

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Kohles' Statistics

Kohles has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Kohles did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2013).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 59 +10 $20,340 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0

