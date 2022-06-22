How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles enters play in Cromwell, Connecticut trying for better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the RBC Canadian Open
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Kohles' Statistics
- Kohles has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Kohles did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2013).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
59
+10
$20,340
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
