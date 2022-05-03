How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kohles hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 42nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Kohles' Statistics

Kohles has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 16 -10 $58,275 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +5 $0

