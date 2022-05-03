How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 42nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Kohles' Statistics
- Kohles has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kohles has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
