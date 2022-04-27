How to Watch Ben Martin at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Ben Martin takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin will appear April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the RBC Heritage, shooting E at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Martin's Statistics

Martin will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Martin has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 51 -2 $15,717

