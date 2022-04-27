How to Watch Ben Martin at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin will appear April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the RBC Heritage, shooting E at Harbour Town Golf Links.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Martin's Statistics
- Martin will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Martin has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
51
-2
$15,717
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)