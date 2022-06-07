How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Ben Martin plays his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 51st-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Martin's Statistics

Martin has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300

