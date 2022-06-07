How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin enters play June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 51st-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Location: Toronto, Canada
Martin's Statistics
- Martin has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Martin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
Regional restrictions apply.
