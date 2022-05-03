How to Watch Ben Martin at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Ben Martin hits an approach shot onto the green at the ninth hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 11th in this tournament a year ago, Ben Martin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:

Martin's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Martin last played this course in 2017, placing fifth in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 2 -16 $329,300 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +4 $0

