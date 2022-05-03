How to Watch Ben Martin at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 11th in this tournament a year ago, Ben Martin has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Martin's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Martin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Martin last played this course in 2017, placing fifth in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
2
-16
$329,300
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+4
$0
