Benjamin Silverman didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Travelers Championship in 2019, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Benjamin Silverman at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Silverman's Statistics

Silverman has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.

Silverman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +4 $0

