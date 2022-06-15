How to Watch Benjamin Silverman at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Benjamin Silverman missed the cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona. He'll be after better results June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Benjamin Silverman at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Silverman's Statistics
- Silverman has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Silverman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)