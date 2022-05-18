How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Bernd Wiesberger finished the weekend at -6, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 seeking a higher finish.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Wiesberger's Statistics
- Wiesberger has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Wiesberger has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
July 15-18
The Open Championship
59
+2
$27,929
June 17-20
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 20-23
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
