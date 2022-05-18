How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sep 26, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team Europe player Bernd Wiesberger reacts to his putt on the sixth hole during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, Bernd Wiesberger finished the weekend at -6, good for a 33rd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Bernd Wiesberger at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wiesberger's Statistics

Wiesberger has finished below par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Wiesberger has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 July 15-18 The Open Championship 59 +2 $27,929 June 17-20 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 20-23 PGA Championship MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.