Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at -11, good for a 65th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Colonial Country Club (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+9
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
