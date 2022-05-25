Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at -11, good for a 65th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Haas' Statistics

Haas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at Colonial Country Club (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +9 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576

