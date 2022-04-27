How to Watch Bill Haas at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas will compete April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the RBC Heritage, shooting E at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Haas' Statistics

Haas has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.

Haas has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 41 -5 $13,151

