How to Watch Bill Haas at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas will compete April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the RBC Heritage, shooting E at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has qualified for the weekend in six straight events.
- Haas has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
41
-5
$13,151
