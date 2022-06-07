How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at E, good for a 27th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Haas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Haas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+9
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
