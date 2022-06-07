How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, Bill Haas finished the weekend at E, good for a 27th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Haas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Haas has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +9 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680

Regional restrictions apply.