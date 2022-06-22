How to Watch Bill Haas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas looks to perform better in the 2022 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2018 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Haas' Statistics

Haas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2018, Haas missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +9 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498

