How to Watch Bill Haas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas looks to perform better in the 2022 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2018 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2018, Haas missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+9
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
