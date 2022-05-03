How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 59th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has made the cut in seven straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Haas placed 71st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
59
-4
$16,498
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
63
+1
$18,576
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
44
-5
$11,371
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)