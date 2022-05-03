How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bill Haas and Jay Haas exit the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Haas enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 59th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Bill Haas at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Haas' Statistics

Haas has made the cut in seven straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Haas has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Haas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Haas placed 71st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 59 -4 $16,498 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 63 +1 $18,576 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 44 -5 $11,371 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439

