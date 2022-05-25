Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Billy Horschel finished the weekend at +10, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 seeking an improved score.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Horschel's Statistics

Horschel will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Horschel has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Horschel last played this course in 2021, finishing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 68 +10 $25,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 43 +8 $55,500 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2 -4 $908,000

