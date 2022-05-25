Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Billy Horschel finished the weekend at +10, good for a 68th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 seeking an improved score.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Horschel's Statistics
- Horschel will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Horschel has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Horschel last played this course in 2021, finishing 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
68
+10
$25,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
43
+8
$55,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
