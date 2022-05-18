How to Watch Billy Horschel at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Billy Horschel reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Billy Horschel posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Horschel's Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

Horschel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 43 +8 $55,500 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2 -4 $908,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

