How to Watch Billy Horschel at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Billy Horschel posted a 21st-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship aiming for a better finish.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Horschel's Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Horschel has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- Horschel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
43
+8
$55,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2
-4
$908,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV