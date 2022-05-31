How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 2- 5, Billy Horschel will try to build upon his last performance in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot +13 and finished 67th at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Horschel's Statistics

Horschel has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In Horschel's last nine trips to this course, he has finished in the top 20 five times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish at the course is 23rd.

Horschel has played well enough to make the cut in seven of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.

In 2021, Horschel's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 67th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 68 +10 $25,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 43 +8 $55,500 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC E $0

