How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 2- 5, Billy Horschel will try to build upon his last performance in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot +13 and finished 67th at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Horschel's Statistics
- Horschel has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In Horschel's last nine trips to this course, he has finished in the top 20 five times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish at the course is 23rd.
- Horschel has played well enough to make the cut in seven of his last nine events at Muirfield Village GC.
- In 2021, Horschel's last time competing at Muirfield Village GC, he placed 67th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
68
+10
$25,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
43
+8
$55,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
E
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)