Billy Horschel heads into the 2022 U.S. Open after shooting -13 to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio in his last tournament.
How to Watch Billy Horschel at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Horschel's Statistics
- Horschel has ended within three strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Horschel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
1
-13
$2,160,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
68
+10
$25,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
43
+8
$55,500
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
