Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Billy Horschel celebrates an eagle putt on 15 during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round

Billy Horschel heads into the 2022 U.S. Open after shooting -13 to win the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio in his last tournament.

How to Watch Billy Horschel at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Horschel's Statistics

Horschel has ended within three strokes of the best score of the day in four straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Horschel has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Horschel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 1 -13 $2,160,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 68 +10 $25,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 43 +8 $55,500

