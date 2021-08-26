How to Watch the BMW Championship, First Round

The second to last event on the PGA Tour features the top 70 players on the tour looking to fit into the top 30 for the Tour Championship next week.

This is a massive moment for the golfers at the top of the standings as Tony Finau (+585) currently holds the lead over Jon Rahm and (+609) Cameron Smith. Several other golfers are in the pack, but at least a thousand points behind the leader. Heavyweight golfers like Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are all still in the mix.

Only the Top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings move on, who are you watching this week?

How to Watch:

Date: August 26, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Rahm enters as a 13-2 favorite to win the tournament this week with a field of PGA Tour greats looking up at the chance to win in Baltimore:

Last year Rahm won the BMW Championship in a playoff against (Dustin) Johnson, but watched as Johnson raised the FedEx Cup Title the following week. Rahm is in a great position this year sitting just 585 points behind the current points leader and the favorite this week. Rahm has been remarkably consistent this season in 19 tournaments being cut once, finishing 30+ twice, 20+ once (one withdrawal), and 13 top 10 finishes. He has put himself in position to win the FedEx Title like he did last season, but the man in front of him isn't going to lose it for Rahm.

Finau has 8 top 10 finishes himself, one win (last week at the Northern Trust Open) and two runner-up performances. He has had a very strong season and has made the case for winning it all himself.

The three to beat seem to be Finau, Rahm and Johnson at the BMW Championship, but there are good odds out there on heavyweights like DeChambeau (28-1), Koepka (25-1), and Colin Morikawa (22-1) per Caesars.

