August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the BMW Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second to last event on the PGA Tour features the top 70 players on the tour looking to fit into the top 30 for the Tour Championship next week.
Author:

This is a massive moment for the golfers at the top of the standings as Tony Finau (+585) currently holds the lead over Jon Rahm and (+609) Cameron Smith. Several other golfers are in the pack, but at least a thousand points behind the leader. Heavyweight golfers like Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are all still in the mix.

Only the Top 30 in the FedEx Cup Standings move on, who are you watching this week?

How to Watch:

Date: August 26, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the BMW Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rahm enters as a 13-2 favorite to win the tournament this week with a field of PGA Tour greats looking up at the chance to win in Baltimore:

Last year Rahm won the BMW Championship in a playoff against (Dustin) Johnson, but watched as Johnson raised the FedEx Cup Title the following week. Rahm is in a great position this year sitting just 585 points behind the current points leader and the favorite this week. Rahm has been remarkably consistent this season in 19 tournaments being cut once, finishing 30+ twice, 20+ once (one withdrawal), and 13 top 10 finishes. He has put himself in position to win the FedEx Title like he did last season, but the man in front of him isn't going to lose it for Rahm.

Finau has 8 top 10 finishes himself, one win (last week at the Northern Trust Open) and two runner-up performances. He has had a very strong season and has made the case for winning it all himself.

The three to beat seem to be Finau, Rahm and Johnson at the BMW Championship, but there are good odds out there on heavyweights like DeChambeau (28-1), Koepka (25-1), and Colin Morikawa (22-1) per Caesars.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
26
2021

The BMW Championship First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tony Finau
Golf

How to Watch the BMW Championship, First Round

Vladimir Guerrero Blue Jays
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Blue Jays

Lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Lyon

Bernd Wiesberger
Soccer

How to Watch the Omega European Masters, Round 1

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, First Round

Victoria Azarenka
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open Second Round Qualifier

Paralympics Torch
Other

How to Watch 2020 Paralympics Day Two

Rose Zhang
Golf

How to Watch the Curtis Cup, First Round

Portland Thorns
Soccer

How to Watch Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy