BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Korn Ferry Tour continues on with the BMW Charity Pro-AM tournament starting the first round today.

The Korn Ferry Tour rolls into Greer, South Carolina, for the 16th tournament of 2022 with the BMW Charity Pro-AM this week. The Korn Ferry Tour is a minor league system for the PGA Tour that graduates golfers to get their PGA Tour cards every year and accounts for roughly 75% of the current PGA Tour roster of talent. Last year’s graduates include Cameron Young, Stephan Jaeger, Chad Ramey and rookie of the year last season, Will Zalatoris.

How to Watch BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

One year ago, former NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo started the day with a fun chip-in for birdie on the Korn Ferry Tour.

MJ Daffue enters the week as the No. 3 golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour with 925.886 points, and Thompson is not too far behind in the No. 9 spot with 828.914 points so far this season.

The leader overall is Carl Yuan, with 1,395 points for a commanding 455.58 on the field and No. 2 golfer Seonghyeon Kim.

Thompson is coming off his first win and only win of the season at the REX Hospital Open in North Carolina, as he attempts to be the first golfer to win a second tournament this season and go back-to-back.

