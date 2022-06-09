BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Korn Ferry Tour continues on with the BMW Charity Pro-AM tournament starting the first round today.

The Korn Ferry Tour rolls into Greer, South Carolina, for the 16th tournament of 2022 with the BMW Charity Pro-AM this week. The Korn Ferry Tour is a minor league system for the PGA Tour that graduates golfers to get their PGA Tour cards every year and accounts for roughly 75% of the current PGA Tour roster of talent. Last year’s graduates include Cameron Young, Stephan Jaeger, Chad Ramey and rookie of the year last season, Will Zalatoris.

How to Watch BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Watch BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

One year ago, former NFL quarterback and current broadcaster Tony Romo started the day with a fun chip-in for birdie on the Korn Ferry Tour.

MJ Daffue enters the week as the No. 3 golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour with 925.886 points, and Thompson is not too far behind in the No. 9 spot with 828.914 points so far this season.

The leader overall is Carl Yuan, with 1,395 points for a commanding 455.58 on the field and No. 2 golfer Seonghyeon Kim. 

Thompson is coming off his first win and only win of the season at the REX Hospital Open in North Carolina, as he attempts to be the first golfer to win a second tournament this season and go back-to-back.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 19, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Dean Burmester plays his second shot on the 15th fairway during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas11 seconds ago
USATSI_16471726
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed First Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jonas Blixt plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Feb 7, 2014; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jason Bohn play to the green of the 15th during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Greg Chalmers at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Nov 18, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Ben Crane plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ben Crane at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sep 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Brian Harman follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brian Davis at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy