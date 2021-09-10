September 10, 2021
How to Watch the BMW European PGA Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Race to Dubai is heating up and getting closer to its conclusion with a few golfers in the running, looking to make headway this week.
Author:

Most of the round was completed, but there are some holes that will be finished this morning before the start of Round 2 due to play being suspended overnight. As it stands, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are the leaders in the clubhouse at eight under par with Adam Scott just behind them by only one stroke. Today will be a big opportunity for some golfers to separate themselves from the pack and step out into the lead!

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the BMW European PGA Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leader in the clubhouse Bezuidenhout has had a pretty incredible journey that includes impressive wins last season, previewing his potential to win this week in the United Kingdom:

There is a group at five under led by Justin Rose, Masahiro Kawamura, and Laurie Canter and a larger group at four under led by Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Pablo Larrazábal, Joost Luiten, Francesco Laporta and Jeff Winther.

The lead was built with consistency for Aphibarnrat on the back nine. He had zero bogeys on the day and eight birdies, seven on the back nine. It was a clean, even-handed round by Aphibarnrat. Things were a little more volatile for Bezuidenhout who eagled the fourth hole and had a bogey on 15, with seven birdies along the way.

Coming in, the betting favorites were Viktor Hovland (E) and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton (two over). Neither had the best day on the course today and are very, very far out of the lead coming. It will take three straight days of elite rounds for them to come back and make a go of the BMW European PGA Championship this year.

Can anyone jump up the leaderboard and contend for the championship this week in the Race to Dubai?

Regional restrictions may apply.

