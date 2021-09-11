How to Watch the BMW European PGA Championship, Third Round

Kiradech Aphibarnrat maintains his lead heading into the third round, but a pack of competitors remains tight on his heels.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (-12) held steady enough to maintain his lead in the BMW European PGA Championship for the second straight day, though two bogeys on the back nine allowed his competitors to stay close behind.

Francesco Laporta (-11), Billy Horschel (-9) and Sam Horsfield (-7) finished the second round at seven under par to jump up the overall leaderboard. The first two had seven birdies and zero bogeys in the round while the third had nine birdies and two bogeys.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: The Golf Channel

Watch the BMW European Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wentworth Club's West Course requires solid iron game from competitors.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton (-1) is well outside the lead heading into the weekend, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-8) failed to move ahead of the pack, finishing at even par in the second round.

Laurie Canter (-11) and Justin Rose (-9) have been steady through two rounds. With 11 birdies so far, Rose might be one to watch today.

