Bo Hoag will appear in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 after a 54th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.
- Hoag has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
(Sign up now for a free trial.)