How to Watch Bo Hoag at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Bo Hoag missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. He'll be after better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hoag's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hoag has finished below par once while also carding one bogey-free round.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoag has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
