How to Watch Bo Hoag at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Bo Hoag missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. He'll be after better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Hoag's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hoag has finished below par once while also carding one bogey-free round.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoag has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 54 -3 $8,732

Regional restrictions apply.