Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hoag's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Hoag has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Hoag has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
  • In Hoag's last four trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 38th.
  • Hoag has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four visits to Muirfield Village GC.
  • Hoag last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 13th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-2

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+7

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+1

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

54

-3

$8,732

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

66

E

$7,918

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
