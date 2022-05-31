Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Hoag's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hoag has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoag has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In Hoag's last four trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 38th.
- Hoag has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four visits to Muirfield Village GC.
- Hoag last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 13th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
