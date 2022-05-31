Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Hoag's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hoag has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoag has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In Hoag's last four trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 38th.

Hoag has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four visits to Muirfield Village GC.

Hoag last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and finished 13th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 54 -3 $8,732 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918

