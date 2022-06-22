Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag reacts to his tee shot on the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag looks to fair better in the 2022 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2020 when he missed the cut.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Hoag's Statistics

Hoag has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoag has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Hoag missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +10 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

