How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag looks to fair better in the 2022 Travelers Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2020 when he missed the cut.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoag has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Hoag missed the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
