How to Watch Bo Hoag at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the U.S. Open in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Country Club of Brookline.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has finished below par once and ended the round without a bogey once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hoag has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
