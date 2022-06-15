How to Watch Bo Hoag at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2021; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Bo Hoag lines up a putt on the 17th green uring the first round of the Memorial Tournament golf tourney. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the U.S. Open in 2021, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoag's Statistics

Hoag has finished below par once and ended the round without a bogey once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoag has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +10 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.