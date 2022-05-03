How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Hoag didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hoag has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
54
-3
$8,732
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
66
E
$7,918
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+9
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
