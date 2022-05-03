How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Hoag didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hoag's Statistics

Hoag has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Hoag has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 54 -3 $8,732 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 66 E $7,918 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +9 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC +1 $0

