How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament, Bo Van Pelt missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
September 30 - October 3
Sanderson Farms Championship
MC
+1
$0
