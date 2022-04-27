How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Bo Van Pelt hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Bo Van Pelt missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. He'll be after a better result April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Van Pelt's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Van Pelt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 24 -9 $74,603 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0 September 30 - October 3 Sanderson Farms Championship MC +1 $0

