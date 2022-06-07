How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 25, 2021; Blaine, Minnesota, USA; Bo Van Pelt plays a shot from a bunker along the first fairway during the final round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Van Pelt enters play in Toronto, Canada seeking better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Wells Fargo Championship

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Van Pelt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Van Pelt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 24 -9 $74,603

