How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bo Van Pelt enters play in Toronto, Canada seeking better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Van Pelt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
