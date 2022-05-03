How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course May 5- 8, Bo Van Pelt will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2021, he shot +6 and finished 65th at Vidanta Vallarta.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Van Pelt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
24
-9
$74,603
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
