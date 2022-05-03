How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

January 13, 2022; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Bo Van Pelt hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course May 5- 8, Bo Van Pelt will aim to build upon his last performance in the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2021, he shot +6 and finished 65th at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Van Pelt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Van Pelt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 24 -9 $74,603 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.